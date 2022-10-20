Myles Turner freak injury feared worse than originally thought

The Indiana Pacers season did not get off to the start fans were hoping for. Prior to their season opener Wednesday, Pacers star big man Myles Turner suffered an ankle injury in shoot around. It was a freak accident that caused the injury. Turner landed on a ball boy under the rim and rolled his ankle.

Initially, it was reported that Turner was going to miss the first game, maybe two games and would play Saturday. According to The Athletic writer Shams Charania, Turner is now expected to miss at least a week, if not longer.

The Pacers certainly could have used Turner’s defensive presence in their 114-107 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Myles Turner just can’t catch a break. The Pacers center has been injury plagued the last couple of seasons. He played in just 47 games last year after appearing in just 42 games the season before. Indiana had reportedly been talking about trading Turner the last couple of years, but his trade value has plummeted with all of his injuries.

This certainly does not help boost that value. The ankle sprain does not appear to be something that will keep him out an extended period of time. But the fact that Turner could not even start the season healthy is a blow to a young, talented Pacers team.

The Pacers were thought to be in a rebuild when they traded Domantas Sabonis last year. However, they landed a rising superstar in Tyrese Haliburton. That created some optimism the team might be able to surprise some people this year. For that to happen, Turner needs to be on the floor though.