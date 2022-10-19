Myles Turner injury update will leave Pacers fans shaking their heads, again

When Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said last September that Myles Turner will be with the team on opening night, he certainly didn’t expect that the big man will just be watching from the bench. Unfortunately, that is exactly the case after the team ruled out the big man due to injury.

The Pacers announced prior to their season opener against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday that Turner is out because of an ankle injury. He reportedly “tweaked” his ankle during warmups before the contest. Yikes!

Injury Report for tonight's game against Washington: Jalen Smith – Available (sore right knee)

Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore left foot)

Myles Turner – Out (left ankle sprain)

Daniel Theis – Out (sore left knee) pic.twitter.com/oOfezpx3KU — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 19, 2022

Myles Turner’s latest injury is concerning for a variety of reasons. For one, he missed the second half of the 2021-22 season due to a foot issue. The last time he played a regular season NBA game was back in January. Now, when hopes are up that he is healthy, he landed back on the injury report.

Furthermore, any injury on Turner could further lower his value. The shot-blocking big man is expected to be a huge trade chip for the Pacers this 2022-23 campaign, but with his injury history becoming a concern, the team could not get as much as they want from him in a deal.

It doesn’t seem like Turner’s injury is serious and will be a long-term problem. Nonetheless, it is definitely not a good thing that he picked it up in the first game of the season … and while warming up of all the time.