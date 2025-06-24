OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein inked a three-year, $87 million deal, Thunder GM Sam Presti and the front office traveled to recruit the veteran free agent. For the first time in his career, Hartenstein’s adversity-filled journey had options last summer. The New York Knicks were eager to re-sign Isaiah, who helped them reach the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. However, Oklahoma City had other plans.

After capturing his first NBA championship and first of the Thunder franchise, Hartenstein told the story of how the Thunder front office traveled to recruit him in person before being rerouted north to Eugene, Oregon.

“I know they were probably pissed a little bit at the beginning because my agent told them I was in Houston,” Hartenstein said. “So, they were going to fly to Houston first, which is like an hour flight. Then, I told my agent, ‘Nah, I’m in Eugene, Oregon.’ So, that kind of added, I think, like four more hours to their flight.”

The dedication of the Thunder’s in-person meeting truly resonated with Hartenstein before agreeing to a three-year deal with Oklahoma City.

“For them to even come all the way out to Eugene to sit down with me to show the interest they had in me, but also, how they wanted to help me get better, a lot of gratitude for Sam [Presti], believing in me, and giving me a chance to be in this situation,” Hartenstein added. “I’m just grateful.”

Hartenstein played a crucial role in the Thunder’s championship run. Starting the regular season on the mend before filling in a void left from Chet Holmgren’s hip injury, Hartenstein protected the rim on one end of the floor. Then, after missing two months, Holmgren and Hartenstein found their continuity in Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault’s double-big starting lineup.

Article Continues Below

Isaiah Hartenstein’s battle against adversity before Thunder

Before clinching an NBA championship, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein reflected on his unique career that led him to his special opportunity in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

“I think a lot of people could learn from it. There’s a lot of ups and downs. There’s a lot of figuring out, changing roles, figuring out how to establish yourself in the NBA,” Hartenstein said. “I think that’s the biggest thing when you talk about your ego. For me, starting off in the NBA, I’ve seen a lot of different players that were really talented, but weren’t able to look at themselves, let their ego go, and do what was best for their career.”

From G League to NBA champion, Hartenstein has a lot to be proud of.