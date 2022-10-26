Myles Turner makes long-awaited Pacers return for first time since January

Myles Turner is set to make his return to the Indiana Pacers, per Tony East. East, a Pacers beat writer, reports that Turner posted an Instagram video with a caption reading “Debut.”

Myles Turner posted a video on his Instagram with the caption “Debut🍿” about an hour ago, which is a sign that he’s playing tonight. pic.twitter.com/cfFMvpDxph — Tony East (@TEastNBA) October 26, 2022

East also posted a video of Myles Turner warming up ahead of the game. Although the Pacers have not officially confirmed his status for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, all signs are pointing to Turner making his long-awaited return.

When healthy, Myles Turner is one of the better big men in the league. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his playing time over the past couple of seasons. Turner averaged 13 points per game in 42 contests for Indiana last year. He added just under 3 blocks per game.

Turner is an elite rim protector. It is arguably his greatest asset on the court. For his career, Myles Turner has averaged over 2 blocks per game. He averaged a jaw-dropping 3.4 blocks per game during the 2020-2021 campaign.

If Turner can come back and prove himself for Indiana, he profiles as an interesting trade deadline piece. Teams will likely inquire about his services if he proves he can stay healthy. At just 26-years old, Turner is still improving as a player.

Myles Turner has previously been mentioned in trade rumors. But nothing has come to fruition. The Lakers have been linked to Turner as a potential trade destination.

For now, Turner is just happy to be playing basketball again, as it has been a long road back for him. He will do everything he can to stay healthy moving forward.