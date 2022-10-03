Lakers’ concerns about trading picks for Myles Turner, Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves this offseason. After spending all offseason wondering whether they would trade Russell Westbrook, they are now back in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers would acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield while sending Westbrook and two future draft picks to Indiana, according to Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic. However, the Lakers have some real questions about the two players they would acquire.

The Athletic writes that the concern with Turner is regarding his status as a pending free agent as well as “the question of whether they want three frontcourt players (James, Anthony Davis and Turner) atop their payroll in a perimeter-oriented league.” Additionally, Hield carries some concerns, too, as his “defense, handle and current multiyear deal raised questions about the fit.”

Although the additions of Turner and Hield would give the Lakers two key players (one of which they almost traded for in the past), it’s not a perfect trade. Los Angeles would have to worry about Turner leaving in free agency after this season and it would cut into their future cap space.

The Lakers know that they have to be totally confident in the trade they do that involves their future draft picks and cap space. The spacing from Hield and the defense/shooting combination that Turner brings would be beneficial to the team, so they will surely be open to it if they can convince themselves to part with the picks and Westbrook.