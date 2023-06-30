The Indiana Pacers have surprised some fans in the way they've built their team over the last few years. Under Head Coach Rick Carlisle, the Pacers seemingly haven't had a true identity that they can hang their hat on.

The team has long been associated with hard-nosed defense going back to the Ron Artest and Jermaine O'Neal days, and Bruce Brown of the Denver Nuggets certainly fits that archetype.

The athletic guard Brown is a defensive stopper who hypothetically fits in well with Carlisle's bunch in Indianapolis. He helped lead the Nuggets to the title and many questions now surround his pending extension. The Dallas Mavericks and L.A. Lakers are among the teams currently jockeying for an opportunity to pry Brown away from the defending champs.

On Thursday, ESPN Insider Marc Stein revealed that the Pacers are serious contenders for Brown's services. The team could offer him a salary above a mid-level contract, or they could make an effort to obtain Miami Heat small forward Max Strus instead. Either way, it's become clear that the Pacers are looking for another role player to provide athleticism, shooting and defense in their march toward a Central Division crown.

More on these items: The Pacers have been cited tonight as a threat to sign Bruce Brown with cap space … while Max Strus is said to have multiple potential landing spots for his seemingly inevitable Miami exit. Both are contenders for contracts above the $12.4 million midlevel. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2023

Carlisle and the Pacers clearly have a long way to go, but the addition of either perimeter player would send shockwaves through the NBA's free agency landscape. Indiana finished 23rd in the NBA in defense last season despite Carlisle's preferred focus on that end of the court and his success in that department over the years.

If the Pacers are to challenge the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the division anytime soon, the addition of Brown could pay big dividends.