There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Bruce Brown's future with the Denver Nuggets. Recently, Jamal Murray came out with some intriguing comments about Brown's looming extension with NBA free agency set to officially open on Thursday. While some folks may have gotten the idea that Murray just revealed that Brown was already well on his way to signing a new deal with the defending champs, the truth is that this actually isn't the case just yet.

For starters, here's an excerpt from Murray's quote from a recent interview. Toward the end, the 26-year-old congratulated his teammate for his extension, which for most, was a clear indication of Brown's unofficial agreement with the Nuggets:

“We always talk about, once we win everybody gonna eat, everybody’s gettin taken care of… Like Bruce and his extension, so congrats to him.”

As it turns out, however, Jamal Murray did NOT inadvertently drop a Woj bomb on Brown's future in Denver. According to team insider Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Murray did not mean anything with his comments:

“Am told Jamal was speaking in general that ‘everyone eats' when you win a title. Don’t think he has/had any specific insight on Bruce’s future,” Singer reported.

Well, that's not the best news for Denver fans who are hoping to get Bruce Brown back for next season. At this point, it seems that the Nuggets still have their work cut out for them in terms of securing the 26-year-old to a new contract.