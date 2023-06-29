The Dallas Mavericks and Bruce Brown, who played a pivotal role for the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-23 NBA postseason, are expected to meet in NBA free agency, per Tim MacMahon. The Nuggets have interest in re-signing Brown, and even the Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored as a possible landing destination for him. However, Dallas appears to be a legitimate contender to steal him away from those teams.

“Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M,” MacMahon wrote on Twitter.

Financial concerns will make it difficult for Denver to bring Brown back. That said, he may have interest in taking a discount to play with the defending-champion Nuggets once again. But does Bruce Brown make sense for the Mavs?

Mavs-Bruce Brown fit

The short answer is yes. Dallas needs depth. They have primarily been connected to big men amid their questions in the post, but adding a player like Brown to their Luka Doncic-led roster would only help matters in the 2023-24 season.

Dallas had all of the potential to play a competitive brand of basketball last year after acquiring Kyrie Irving. Their inability to win games was concerning though, as the Mavs ultimately missed the playoffs altogether. It's clear they must make moves this offseason, whether it comes via trade or in NBA free agency.

Bruce Brown is going to be a popular free agency candidate, but the Mavs will be worth monitoring in his free agency sweepstakes.