Should Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers take Gilbert Arenas' advice on Bruce Brown being 'real' shooting guard after the NBA In-Season Tournament?

The Indiana Pacers are the hot team this year. Tyrese Haliburton is breaking out as a star and put up stellar performances en route to a runner-up finish in the NBA In-Season Tournament. All of these latest accomplishments are great but their shortcomings still leave a lot to be desired. Gilbert Arenas, for one, has a suggestion to fix the team's conundrum and it revolves around Bruce Brown, via the Gils Arenas Show.

“They need a real shooting guard. They don't have someone who's gonna go get his own bucket… I mean your small forward is 6'4″, Bruce Brown. You don't need to be starting,” was the rant that Gilbert Arenas put up after the Pacers showed signs of weakness during the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Tyrese Haliburton has been creating opportunities for his teammates. But, other players seem to revolve their play style around him. The NBA legend could be saying that they need a microwave alongside the young star such that the team could thrive some more. Buddy Hield has tried to take on that role but 13.3 points along with 2.6 dimes per contest might not cut it.

Brown is also averaging 12.6 points per game and 2.8 assists. They may need someone who can shoot the lights out and notch another 20 points such that they can get past the first round in the playoffs. Fatigue might also be another concern for when Haliburton cannot carry the Pacers on a nightly basis anymore. Arenas' comments hold some merit but it will be a question as to who steps up or who they trade for.