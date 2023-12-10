The Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton has a strong motivation to win the In-Season Tournament. He shared his viewpoint on Saturday.

The Indiana Pacers are a surprise finalist in the 2023 In-Season Tournament Final, and now superstar Tyrese Haliburton is speaking out about his thoughts on the journey and destination so far.

Recently Indiana Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle dropped a truth bomb on what has made Haliburton a great player during the 2023 season. The team is reportedly in hot pursuit of a “big, athletic two-way player” to pair with Haliburton on the Pacers' roster.

On Saturday, Haliburton's true feelings about playing in the NBA were revealed. He shared the number one reason why he is motivated to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers and win the In-Season Tournament.

Haliburton's Love for the Game is Palpable

Haliburton played collegiately at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 185 pound point guard said recently that he loves the game and loves winning, two major motivational factors heading into the Tournament finale on Saturday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I didn’t play basketball for money. That’s not why I do it. I play basketball because I love this and I want to be a winner.”@TyHaliburton22 sat down with @Steve21Smith to discuss his motivation for winning the first-ever NBA Cup 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/QjhYaNAPK1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 10, 2023

Haliburton has become a statistical machine this season for Carlisle's team in the wide-open modern day NBA.

His 26.9 points per game ranks 13th in the NBA, just behind Tyrese Maxey and 1.3 points ahead of the 14th place scorer, Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks. James is 15th with 25 points per game, just ahead of Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

Haliburton's Pursuit of Excellence

The Pacers' transcendent point guard is averaging nearly ten points more than Myles Turner. The Pacers center is second on the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 13.3 points per game and Obi Toppin is averaging nearly the same total.

The Tournament Final was set to begin at 8:30 pm on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.