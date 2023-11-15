Tyrese Haliburton continues to be masterful at the controls of the Pacers offense with his historic dominance vs. the Sixers.

The Indiana Pacers did not have the best of starts to the 2023-24 season. But that appears to be nothing but a distant memory now for Pacers fans, especially in the aftermath of Tyrese Haliburton's amazing awakening over the past few games. On Tuesday night, Haliburton was simply in a class of his own despite coming up against Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the on-fire Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers floor general dropped 33 points and 15 assists on zero turnovers as he led his team to a 132-126 victory in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

And in doing so, Haliburton joined an exclusive club made up of only the best playmakers and decision-makers the league has ever seen. Only four other players in NBA history have put up a game with at least 30 points and 15 assists while failing to turn the ball over at least once, with Haliburton joining the elite company of LeBron James, Chris Paul, James Harden, and John Stockton as those who have accomplished the feat, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

That may be as elite a club as it gets, especially given the point in time in which the other players Tyrese Haliburton joined tallied the historic game. James, who dropped 35/17/0 back in 2018, did so while carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers on his back en route to a dominant postseason run, which is arguably the most complete The King has looked as a player in his entire career.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul tallied 32 points and 15 assists in an all-important clash against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2009. Rounding out the quartet are James Harden, who torched the San Antonio Spurs back in 2021, and John Stockton, who pulled off the feat against the eventual NBA Finals runner-up Portland Trail Blazers nearly 34 years ago.

The Pacers have been an unstoppable offensive team as of late, and it's all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's masterful control of the game. They are the current league-leaders in offensive rating, with everything clicking for Rick Carlisle's team. Through 11 games, they have scored 122 points per 100 possessions, and this unparalleled ability to put the ball through the hoop in such an efficient manner has been the driving force as to why.