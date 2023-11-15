Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to an impressive road victory over the Sixers while also joining elite company in LeBron James, Chris Paul

Tyrese Haliburton has shattered expectations since he committed to Iowa State as a three-star recruit. After his latest historic feat, which came in the Indiana Pacers' 132-126 road win versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the days of him surprising people might be over.

Haliburton was electric in the Wells Fargo Center, erupting for 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 15 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block. The superstar performance boosted the Pacers to a 2-0 start in the NBA In-Season Tournament (currently lead Group A), and it also put his name in the same conversation as one of the greatest of all-time.

The 23-year-old is the fifth player to record double-digit games consisting of 10 or more assists and no turnovers, according to StatMuse. He joins LeBron James, Chris Paul, Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry. There is a key distinction to make, however. The aforementioned four are all nearing the end of long careers, while Haliburton is 10 games into his fourth season.

Indiana is teeming with talent, but the All-Star point guard is essential to unlocking the squad's full potential. He is averaging 23.8 points and 12.2 assists per game thus far in 2023-24 and is a primary reason for the Pacers' 7-4 start. The Sixers came into Tuesday matchup with the NBA's best record but were unable to slow down Tyrese Haliburton.

Many teams will likely find themselves in the same dilemma for a long, long time. The In-Season Tournament presents him with the perfect platform on which to fully stake his claim as an elite guard in this league. We all underestimate Haliburton at our own risk.