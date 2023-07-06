The Indiana Pacers haven't done too much in NBA free agency yet, but the couple of moves they've made have been highly impactful, to say the least. They signed newly-minted NBA champion Bruce Brown to a two-year deal worth $45 million despite interest from opposing teams. The big one, however, is Tyrese Haliburton agreeing to a $260 million max extension that will keep him in Indiana for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old addressed the media in his first official press conference for the Pacers since putting pen to paper on that massive contract. In his speech, Haliburton could not help but get all emotional as he shared his mother's role in his rise to fame:

“There's so many people here for me to thank, but I'd be wrong to not start with my mom,” Haliburton said. “A lot of people don't know this. My mom missed my first-ever game my freshman year of college because the plane didn't take off to get to Lubbock to go to watch Texas Tech. Before my freshman year, my mom never missed a game of mine.

“My mom has been my everything for me to get here. I can't even put into words to explain everything, but I'm just really appreciative of you, mom, because of all the stuff of us growing up, and you pushing me to be where I am today. Making sure I could get to every trip, making sure my teammates made it to every trip. It just means a lot to me. I love you and I'm really appreciative of you. So, thank you, mom.”

"I can't even put into words to explain everything, but I'm just really appreciative of you, mom…I love you." Tyrese Haliburton got emotional when thanking his mom during today's press conference announcing his longterm extension. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Z2itDdxd3n — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 6, 2023

This gives me Kevin Durant feels from his 2014 MVP acceptance speech. Like Haliburton, KD couldn't hold back his tears either as he thanked his mom for the role she played in Durant's career. Nearly a decade later and it's now Tyrese Haliburton with almost the exact same message.

It's great to see the emotional side of Haliburton here. It just goes to show how genuinely thankful he is to his mom for everything that he's done for him. Makes you want to give your own mom a call, huh?