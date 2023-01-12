Former All-Star turned NBA analyst Wally Szczerbiak recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he made the terrible decision of attacking Tyrese Haliburton during a broadcast. Szczerbiak did not physically assault the Indiana Pacers star, but he did come out with a pretty slanderous take against Haliburton’s All-Star bid.

For what it’s worth, Szczerbiak has since apologized for his scathing criticism and has since refuted his own claim about Haliburton not worthy of being named an All-Star this season. This was after his hot take fired back right to his face. Not only was Szczerbiak heavily criticized for his disrespect, but for his part, Haliburton responded by coming out with a scorching run on the court to completely dispute Szczerbiak’s earlier claim.

When asked if he has spoken to Szczerbiak since the incident, Haliburton admitted that he has not:

“No,” Haliburton told NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski on a recent episode of the latter’s podcast. “No communication. … I haven’t (texted with him). He’s reached out to people in my life, but no, I have not talked to him.”

Woj then asked the Pacers point guard if he would like to speak with Wally about the incident, to which Haliburton had a defiant response:

“Nah, zero,” he said plainly.

Pacers-Knicks at MSG tonight. Full audio of Tyrese Haliburton on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/8fDfLIhiLgpic.twitter.com/ol608u1981 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2023

To be fair, Haliburton did say that he wouldn’t mind if Szcerbiak, who currently does broadcast work for the New York Knicks, approached him during Indiana’s visit to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. However, it is clear that Tyrese Haliburton isn’t going out of his way to make amends with the outspoken analyst.