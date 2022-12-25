By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton earned himself a few more believers on Thursday night after he exploded for 43 points in a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat. So much so, that even Kevin Durant couldn’t help but jump in on the Haliburton hype train.

In case you were previously not familiar with former one-time All-Star Wally Szczerbiak then you’ve probably gotten a chance to know him after the ex-Minnesota Timberwolves small forward made headlines for calling Haliburton a “wannabe fake All-Star.” After Halbirton’s heroics against the Heat, KD just had to call out Szczerbiak for his slander:

“Come look at this Wally,” Durant wrote in his comment on one of Haliburton’s highlight videos from Thursday night.

Ehhhh @KDTrey5 knows whats up pic.twitter.com/ezCxk5AIMm — Pacers League Pass ➐ (@PacersLP) December 24, 2022

Always the savage, Durant needed just five words to destroy Szczerbiak and his harsh criticism of the Pacers guard.

To be fair, Wally Szczerbiak himself has walked back on his earlier comments on Tyrese Haliburton. The former NBA star turned analyst apologized to the Pacers stud for his scathing criticism. He then came out with a tweet admitting that he thought Haliburton looked like an All-Star after his eruption against Miami. At this point, it is clear that Wally Szczerbiak is regretting attacking Haliburton.

What you also cannot deny is that Haliburton is well aware of Szczerbiak’s slander. It seems like the criticism has lit a surging fire under him. Since Wally’s jab, Haliburton has put up averages of 38.0 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 2.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in two games. He’s also knocked down 8.0 triples on a 55.2 percent clip. As Szczerbiak said, Hali is definitely looking like an All-Star to me.