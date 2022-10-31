Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers phenom Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most exciting young guards in the league and has already shown glimpses of possible superstar potential in the future. Just ask his teammate Myles Turner, who hit Haliburton with the ultimate praise on the latest Woj Pod episode, saying the former Iowa State standout is on track to be a Chris Paul-level talent:

“I think that he’s an All-Star level talent, he’s going to be a Chris Paul type of guy for years to come, lead the league in assists. I’m happy to just be a part of it for the time that I can be at this young part of his career, he’s someone I’ve been a fan of for awhile now.”

Quite the comparison but honestly, Tyrese Haliburton is on track to be that type of player. He’s an absolutely phenomenal playmaker and a solid scorer. So far in 2022-23, Haliburton is showing out in a big way, posting averages of 23.4 points, 10 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. That’s very, very impressive.

Also, it’s important to note that Haliburton basically went from being a young guy on the Sacramento Kings to the franchise cornerstone in Indiana. That’s not an easy transition but he’s handled it perfectly, taking the bull by the horns and leading by example for this franchise.

The Pacers might be a ways off contending, but with Haliburton and rookie sensation Ben Mathurin leading the way, they’re in good hands. The sky is truly the limit for Tyrese Haliburton and his first All-Star appearance could very well be in the cards this season if he keeps up the stellar play.