The Indiana Pacers got off to a surprisingly good start in the 2022-23 season, but have begun to fall apart recently. The common denominator; Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton picked up elbow and knee injuries on January 11th in their loss against the New York Knicks, and has missed the Pacers past ten games, in which they have gone 1-9.

Indiana has been sorely missing Haliburton’s presence since his injuries, but it sounds like they may not have to wait much longer to get their star point guard back. Haliburton has been working his way back to full health recently, and head coach Rick Carlisle said after the Pacers latest practice that he expects Haliburton to be good to go for Indiana’s upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Via Indiana Pacers:

“In his post-practice media availability, Rick Carlisle said he expects Tyrese Haliburton to be available to play tomorrow against the Lakers.”

This is fantastic news for the Pacers. Haliburton has been such a huge piece of their game plan on both sides of the ball this season, and ever since his absence, they have completely fallen apart. Haliburton’s numbers so far this season are superb (20.2 PPG, 10.2 APG, 4 RPG, 48 FG%) and he is still leading the league in assists per game even after missing this recent stretch of action.

Getting Haliburton back will be huge for Indiana, who are still currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, which would earn them the final spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. With Haliburton nearing a return, the Pacers could make a charge back up the standings and make something out of what was supposed to be a rebuilding year for them, which would obviously be a fantastic outcome for the franchise.