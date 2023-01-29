Tyrese Haliburton remains out for the Indiana Pacers as he recovers from his injuries, but by the looks of it, the wait for his return won’t be too long,

Including Sunday’s showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies, Haliburton has now missed 10 straight games due to his knee and elbow injuries. He sustained the injuries in their loss to the New York Knicks early in January, during which he fell hard to the floor in the third quarter and was bumped by several players on the court. The 22-year-old guard was forced to exit the contest and leave the arena in crutches due to the scary accident.

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, however, Haliburton is set to return to practice in the upcoming week, per team reporter Jeremiah Johnson. With that, he could potentially make his return towards the weekend when the team plays the Sacramento Kings (Friday) or the Cleveland Cavaliers (Sunday).

Of course nothing is official at the moment, but it’s certainly good news to see Haliburton trending in the right direction for Indiana.

Tyrese Haliburton is the Pacers’ leader and best player, so his imminent return brings a major boost to the team. He is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game, all while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep.

In their previous nine outings–excluding the Grizzlies match–the Pacers have won just one game, against the Chicago Bulls. With that said, it’s not hard to get excited about Haliburton’s return. Hopefully, he doesn’t suffer any setback as he ramps up his work to get back to action.