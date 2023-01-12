The Indiana Pacers and their fans received some good news on Thursday afternoon, as rising superstar Tyrese Haliburton avoided a major injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton suffered a sprained left elbow and also absorbed a mild left knee bruise. The news obviously could have been far worse. However, the Pacers are still waiting on additional opinions on the results of the tests.

Haliburton suffered the injuries during Indiana’s loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday night. Late in the third quarter, Haliburton drove to the rim and went up for a shot. He came down and landed awkwardly and hit the deck. He remained on the ground while play continued on the other end of the floor and had to be helped off the court.

After the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle called it a knee injury and remarked that he left the arena on crutches. Obviously when that statement was made, many people were seriously concerned this could be a long term absence.

Tyrese Haliburton is having a breakout year in his first full season with the Pacers. He is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. The steals rank among the league leaders and the assists lead the entire NBA. The young point guard has been incredibly efficient as well, hitting 48 percent of his shots from the field, 88 percent from the charity striple and nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Indiana has taken a major step in the right direction this season under Haliburton’s guidance. They are 23-19 and seventh in the Eastern Conference. So although he likely won’t be out for an extended amount of time, even a couple weeks could play pivotal in their ability to make the playoffs.