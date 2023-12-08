Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton explained why he's not concerned about the critics of his jump-shot.

The Indiana Pacers are the talk of the NBA early on and also just booked their spot in the In-Season Tournament final on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. A massive reason for the team's success is electric guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is putting up mind-boggling numbers that scream MVP candidate.

But despite his brilliance, there's always criticism of Haliburton's jump shot, which isn't exactly textbook. While he's quite low with his release, Haliburton hasn't run into many issues. In fact, he's shooting 44% from three-point land. On Friday, the Pacers star explained why he's not bothered by the comments about his shot.

Via ClutchPoints (H/T Tomer Azarly):

“I don’t really buy into what’s a pretty jumper, what’s an ugly jumper… It’s so overblown, it used to make me so mad during the draft, people were like ‘people just gonna block his jumper.’ This isn’t a video game. I don’t just press square and dudes just block it in my face.”

Haliburton compared the criticism to what Steph Curry faced when he came into the Association. People called his jump shot “unconventional”. In the end, it's about what works, as Hali pointed out.

Clearly, what he's doing is a recipe for success. Tyrese Haliburton is pulling up from Steph range and draining triples. On the season, he's averaging 26.9 points, 12.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per night. The 23-year-old just dropped 27 and dished out 15 dimes on Thursday night to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks from the In-Season Tournament, too.

Keep doing your thing, Haliburton. Block out the haters.