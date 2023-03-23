A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Indiana Pacers are currently 1.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th and final Play-In Spot in the East. They face a tough test on Friday against the mighty Boston Celtics, and it goes without saying that they will need to be at their very best if they hope to stand a chance against Jayson Tatum and Co.

Indiana’s odds of beating the Celtics will lie heavily on the injury status of All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The 23-year-old has missed the last six games for his team due to a lingering ankle injury, and at this point, it remains uncertain if Haliburton will be able to suit up on Thursday night.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Celtics

At the moment, the Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable to play due to a sprained right ankle. This means that there is a small chance that he is able to suit up against Boston on Thursday. However, it is also worth noting that the 6-foot-5 point guard has been tagged as questionable for Indiana’s past few games, but was eventually downgraded to out. The Pacers are hoping that that won’t be the case against Boston because simply put, Indiana likely won’t stand a chance against the Celtics without their best player on the court.

The Pacers now have just nine games remaining in the regular season, and every contest will count from here on out. They’re still alive and kicking in the East, but this might not be for very long unless they start stacking up the wins.