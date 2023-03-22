Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has missed five games in a row due to knee and ankle injuries. Unsurprisingly, without their best player, the Pacers have done little but tread water in the Eastern Conference standings, as they own a 2-3 record since he’s been out. So when the Pacers visit the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night to play Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and the Toronto Raptors, every Pacers fan under the sun will be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Raptors

The Pacers initially had Haliburton listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown with a right ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. The All-Star point guard is now set to miss his sixth straight game after being ruled out just before tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, Chris Duarte (sore left ankle) has also been downgraded to out for Indiana.

Haliburton, 23, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 54 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Iowa State star is scoring the ball from the charity stripe with great efficiency in the 2022-23 campaign — Haliburton’s current 87.0% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Pacers to beat the Raptors on the road on Wednesday, especially without Haliburton in the lineup. After all, the Pacers have struggled to win games away from home all season, as they own a 13-23 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is no.