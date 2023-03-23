The Boston Celtics have dealt with multiple injuries this season, but none were as severe as Danilo Gallinari’s torn ACL. Yet, there’s reportedly a slight chance the 34-year-old forward suits up for the C’s in the playoffs.

Just prior to the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup. It was a shocking blow that has sidelined the newly signed Celtic for the entire season thus far, however, Gallo’s comments to the media today insinuate that a return to play isn’t impossible.

“It’s still in my head,” Gallinari said, per Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. So that’s something that I’m looking forward to it. I don’t know if it’s going to happen … but it’s something that motivates me more.”

The sharpshooter is reportedly on schedule with his rehab, so coming back for the Celtics’ upcoming playoff run isn’t out of the question for Gallinari. Although this is the second ACL tear he has suffered in his left knee and he’s no longer in his prime, the Italian veteran doesn’t want his basketball career to end anytime soon. In fact, Gallinari is under contract with the Green Team until the end of next season:

Gallinari, 34, was asked if he could rush back because of where he is in his career and his desire to win a championship. He said, in part, that he still has a lot of basketball left. Believes he has "years to play." "Yes I'm older but I'm far from being done with basketball." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) March 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gallo is not all talk either, as he has posted several videos to his Twitter account to prove that he can still hoop. Earlier Thursday he put up this clip from a recent shootaround:

How do I feel IYO? 😎🔜🏀 pic.twitter.com/M4xM6L2BLi — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) March 23, 2023

Hopefully, Danilo Gallinari has lots of basketball left to play, because it’s not certain that he’ll come back for this year’s playoffs. Even if he’s healthy, he’ll have to crack into a talented Celtics rotation and go from zero to 60 to keep up with the pace of the postseason.

However, the Celtics vet doesn’t seem discouraged by his tough injury, which is a great sign for his NBA future.