Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton seems to be looking forward to the NBA's potential expansion to Las Vegas.

On Thursday evening, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the final round of the NBA's first ever In-Season Tournament with a thrilling win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Haliburton was electric in this one, scoring 27 points and dishing out 15 assists in the Pacers' 127-118 victory.

The NBA's In-Season Tournament semifinals (of which Thursday's victory was a part) and its final round this weekend have taken place in Las Vegas, and after the win over the Bucks, Haliburton spoke on what it was like to play in Las Vegas and how the NBA might potentially expand to the city in the not-too-distant future.

“Who doesn't like Vegas? It's only a matter of time,” said Haliburton, via Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints. “We all understand that. They got an NFL team, MLB coming, it's only a matter of the NBA coming. A guy on the Lakers talks about bringing a team to Vegas every other game.”

That “guy on the Lakers” would of course be none other than LeBron James, who has made no secret of his interest in one day owning a potential NBA expansion team in Las Vegas should the league choose to go in that direction.

In any case, the Pacers now await the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans to determine who they will be taking on in the final round with a chance to hoist the first-ever In-Season Tournament Cup. That game will take place on Saturday evening, once again in Las Vegas.