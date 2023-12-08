NBA analyst Charles Barkley joked that James Harden now wants to join forces with Tyrese Haliburton on the Pacers.

On Thursday evening, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the final round of the NBA's inaugural In-Season tournament with a thrilling win over the Milwaukee Bucks from Las Vegas in the tournament's semifinal round. Haliburton continued his stellar play as of late, and the Pacers now sit one win away from making history as the first team to ever win the In-Season Tournament.

In a bit of a unique decision, TNT and ESPN decided to broadcast their respective Inside the NBA and NBA Countdown broadcasts simultaneously for the event, and Inside the NBA‘s Charles Barkley had a hilarious response to Haliburton's dominance in the Pacers' win over the Bucks.

“[ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski] said Haliburton is playing so good, James Harden wanted to be traded to [the Pacers],” joked Barley, via NBA on TNT on X.

Charles Barkley is of course referencing the perceived propensity of future Hall of Famer James Harden to ask for trade, a wish that was most recently fulfilled when he was dealt from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Haliburton playing at this level, it's hard to envision the Pacers needing a new point guard anytime soon. The 2020 draftee looks poised to earn his second straight NBA All-Star selection when the teams are selected next month, and he has vaulted the Pacers into postseason contention so far on the early portion of the schedule.

The Pacers now await the winner of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans.