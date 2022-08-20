Watch Tyrese Haliburton show no mercy in 1-on-1 with young Pacers fan

Indiana Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard recently said that Tyrese Haliburton can be the next Reggie Miller. He meant this in the sense that he can be the next star that the team builds around for the future. Haliburton’s game is certainly different from Miller’s but he can certainly be the centerpiece of a playoff team someday.

Haliburton, a midseason trade acquisition, cemented himself as a key player in Indiana by instantly reshaping the team. The Pacers performed a lot better on offense after the All-Star break but also suffered defensively, though that is not on Hali. His presence as a playmaker and scorer gave the team something to lean on as it rebuilds. Outside of the hardwood, he has shown to be a beloved member of the community.

At a Pacers day camp for kids, Haliburton showed no mercy to a young fan in a friendly 1-on-1 game. The stakes were high, as the fan would have won a jersey with a made shot. Haliburton sent the shot back but insisted that the kid would still get the jersey before signing an autograph.

“watch this.” 😂@TyHaliburton22 had some fun with the kids last weekend. pic.twitter.com/99ngExyl2R — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 20, 2022

Tyrese Haliburton was at the event with Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who should be a key player for the Pacers. He brings a tremendous scoring ability that should pair beautifully with Haliburton’s passing.