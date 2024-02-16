The star point guard's outlook for the Pacers this season.

The Indiana Pacers pulled off one of the biggest moves of the trade season when they acquired All-Star forward Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers haven't quite shot up in the Eastern Conference standings though following the trade as some might have expected. The Pacers are only 5-5 in their last ten games although they are in sixth place in the East. Despite that, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton believes this team has what it takes to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals as per Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we can be an conference finals team, no doubt in my mind that we have that capability,” Haliburton said. “And again, I don't even want to say that because I don't want to put a limit on it. I think that teams already know when they see us it's not a walk in the park.”

Haliburton also added: “And now add another guy like Pascal and with the success that I'm having and the success that everybody on our team is really having this year, it ain't a walk in the park at all. So I'm excited about that. We all are. And we're just going to keep growing as a group and see what we can do.”

This season, Tyrese Haliburton has been playing like an MVP candidate for the Pacers. He's averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, a league-leading 11.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.