The Indiana Pacers visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Indiana Pacers are in the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers have been playing well, and they are coming off a game in Sacramento. However, Indiana has lost the last two games. They have played the Trail Blazers already this season, but that game was back in November. In that game, Indiana lost by four at home. Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points, but no other player had more than 11. However, Haliburton is dealing with a hurt hamstring, so there is a good chance he will miss this game. The Pacers have also just acquired Pascal Siakam, but his Pacers debut is still uncertain.

The Trail Blazers just ended a losing streak with a win over the Brooklyn Nets. In their previous win over the Pacers, the Trail Blazers had three players score at least 20 points. Jerami Grant put up 34 points while Malcolm Brogdon dropped 24, and Deandre Ayton scored 24. However, Ayton missed the last game because his neighborhood was so icy. Hopefully, his neighborhood has been melted, and Ayton can play in this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Trail Blazers Odds

Indiana Pacers: -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -300

Portland Trail Blazers: +8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is still without Haliburton, and Siakam is not yet ready to suit up for them. However, they have some great role players in Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Buddy Hield. Without their star guard, the Pacers' scoring has been very spread out. The Pacers' scoring has definitely been down without Haliburton, but if their role players can have a good game, they should be able to win.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Blazers have a great chance to put up some points in this game. The Pacers allow the second-most points per game this season, and it has only gotten worse in the last few games. In their two losses leading up to this game, the Pacers have allowed 117 and 132 points. Indiana really struggles with defense, and the Blazers need to take advantage of this.

The Blazers scored 114 points in the first matchup with Indiana, but that was with a healthy Pacers team. The injury makes a big difference, and that should be accounted for. With the Blazers coming off a win, they should come into this game with confidence. Assuming Ayton makes it out of his icy neighborhood, the Blazers should be able to win this game.

Final Pacers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The injury to Tyrese Haliburton really makes this game a no-brainer for me. I do not like the Pacers team without their star point guard, and the Blazers should be able to take advantage of that. As long as the Trail Blazers just play well, they will be able to win this game. With that, I will also take them to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pacers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers +8.5 (-114)