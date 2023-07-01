Just call him the $260 Million Man. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been active on social media since the news broke that he signed a max contract extension. Tyrese Haliburton's contract could be worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars, and the Pacers' guard had a little fun after earning such a monster payday.

Haliburton tweeted out a 34-second video compilation of former WWE star Ted DiBiase and his trademark laugh. Also known as ‘The Million Dollar Man,” DiBiase's gimmick included spending exorbitant amounts of money to climb to the top of the wrestling ranks. The Pacers didn't spare any expense in trying to keep Haliburton on the roster for as long as possible.

Haliburton's contract has the potential to give him a yearly salary that is 30% of the NBA's salary cap. The Pacers' guard will make at least 25% of the salary cap when the extension kicks in for the 2024-2025 season. The cap for next season is $136.021 million and is set to increase every year.

In order to reach the 30% max, Haliburton must make an All-NBA team or win the Defensive Player of the Year award next year. If he stays healthy, the Pacers' guard has a real chance to be recognized as one of the best 15 players in basketball.

In his first full season with the Pacers, Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game for the 2022-2023 campaign. The point guard was one of only three NBA players who averaged at least 20 points and 10 assists. Haliburton made his first All-Star team.

Injuries limited Haliburton to 56 games. He's played more than 55 games in all three of his NBA seasons.

Haliburton has one year left on his four-year, $17.878 million rookie contract.