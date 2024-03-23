We're set for our final NBA betting prediction and pick for Sunday's full slate of action as we conclude the night in Los Angeles for a matchup between playoff-poised teams. The Indiana Pacers (40-31) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (38-32) as the squads meet twice over the next four games. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Lakers prediction and pick.
The Indiana Pacers are currently third in the Central Division and they're holding the six-spot in the Eastern Conference. They're just barely avoiding the play-in tournament and have won five of their last seven games, including back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons and Golden State Warriors heading into this one.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently fourth in the Pacific Division and they hold the nine-seed in the Western Conference. They're eyeing a play-in tournament scenario, but don't forget what time team did during the In-Season Tournament. They come into this game off back-to-back wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pacers-Lakers Odds
Indiana Pacers: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +116
Los Angeles Lakers: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -136
Over: 241 (-110)
Under: 241 (-110)
How to Watch Pacers vs. Lakers
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pacers are playing great basketball at the moment and they're doing everything they can to avoid a play-in scenario. They've been one of the most potent offenses all year and they lead the league in fast-break points and assists. They're a very solid team on the road and have covered 20-15 ATS in such games. Furthermore, they've gone 5-2 ATS during their most recent stretch and they're looking for at least one win over these Lakers their next two meetings.
Tyrese Haliburton will have an advantageous matchup here and we can expect him to continue spreading the ball around to his playmakers. Myles Turner may have to leak out with Anthony Davis covering him, so expect Haliburton to take some drives to the hoop as he helps aid the scoring efforts. If Turner can continue shooting the three at a high clip as he has all season, the Pacers will stand a chance to win this game on the road.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Los Angeles Lakers have been impressive in their own right and they're fighting for their chance to make it to the Playoffs. No team wants to see LeBron James in an elimination scenario and with Anthony Davis fully healthy, it's clear this team is waiting to kick their play into high-gear come the postseason. James continues to have an incredibly efficient year and Anthony Davis is having one of the better shooting seasons of his career. Look for their role players like Austin Reaves to really carry some of the scoring pressure over these last few games.
The Lakers have been great at home over this recent stretch and it's clear they're playing with a ton of energy in their own building. LeBron James has been able to control their offensive flow at home and he'll be looking to do the same during this matchup. If the Lakers can rely on their defense and stop the Pacers from running out in transition, they should be able to win this game as short home favorites.
Final Pacers-Lakers Prediction & Pick
This should be a tight game given both teams' positions in the standings and both squads have been playing consistently over their last five. The Lakers have seen great success at home this season and they were able to beat the Pacers 123-109 convincingly at home last game. If they can feed into the crowd's energy and stand tall on defense, we should see a similar result this time around.
However, the Indiana Pacers stand a chance to win this game if they can push the pace and play fast in transition. The Lakers will have seen back-to-back action and an energetic Pacers team could pose issues for them.
Still, this game should be dictated by the defenses and it'll be interesting to see the matchup between Myles Turner and Anthony Davis. Expect both of them to have an important role in rebounding the ball.
For our prediction, we're going to side with the Indiana Pacers to cover this spread on the road. While the Lakers are the bigger and more physical team, the Pacers' defense has caught-up since the last time they saw Los Angeles and should put forth a better effort here. Let's roll with the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread on the road.
Final Pacers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers +3 (-110)