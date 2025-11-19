It is crunch time for the Chicago Bears. They are in first place in the NFC North with a 7-3 record and are set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Bears got a positive update about the status of CB Kyler Gordon, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gordon was designated to practice and will open a window for 21 days. Recently, Gordon was on the injured list due to a hamstring injury.

Additionally, he was battling a groin injury. As a result of his absence, the Bears snatched up CJ Gardner-Johnson to fill in the role of cornerback.

Altogether, Gordon is known for his versatility as a cornerback. He is a strong defender, interrupts plays, and is good at deflecting passes.

After Sunday, the Bears have big games coming up. On Nov. 28, they will take on the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. After that, Chicago will take on the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 7 and then again on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 14, they will play against the Cleveland Browns. Then, Chicago will play against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 28 and will conclude the season against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 4.

Ultimately, the Bears are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Article Continues Below

The Bears' defense is mustering through periods of inconsistency

With and without Gordon, the Bears' defense has experienced ebbs and flows. Currently, they are ranked around 27th in total yards allowed.

However, they are leading the league in takeaways, ranked 8th in passing yards allowed and points per game, and 5th in third-down conversions allowed.

Nevertheless, the absence of Gordon and Jaylen Johnson has left holes in the defense. Additionally, they struggle to contain the running game.

If the Bears are going to push through the remainder of the season, the defense needs to hold it together and remain intact.