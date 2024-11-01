ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with yet another betting prediction and pick as the NBA slate continues. This next game will feature Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (2-3) will visit Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (2-3). It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers broke a three-game losing streak for their second win of the season as they topped the Boston Celtics 135-132 in overtime. They held on despite a massive comeback effort from the defending champions and now they come into this game as the betting favorites looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost three consecutive games after opening the season at 2-0. They most recently lost both games of their back-to-back series with the Golden State Warriors and they’ll try to regroup here as they deal with injuries to their rotation. They’ll be the slight underdogs once again.

Here are the Pacers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Pelicans Odds

Indiana Pacers: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -186

New Orleans Pelicans: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +156

Over: 232.5 (-112)

Under: 232.5 (-108)

How To Watch Pacers vs Pelicans

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers overcame a +6.5 betting spread against the Boston Celtics and overcame their inspiring comeback effort in the second half. They’re the first team to beat the Celtics this season and Pascal Siakam was the hero with 29 points and a sealing three-pointer in overtime to win the game. Despite their 19 turnovers, the Pacers managed to shoot a solid 39.5% from behind the arc as Siakam was extremely efficient hitting six of his eight attempts.

It was an emotional win for the squad as they met with the Celtics with a bitter taste in their mouths after the 4-0 sweep last year in the Playoffs. It was also their first win of the season being billed as the betting underdogs, so we’re already seeing this Pacers team exceed expectations early into this season. Now, their outlook has changed as they’re finally the betting favorites expected to win this one.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans are on a tough stretch of games right now and couldn’t do much over the last two games to stop the efficient scoring of the Golden State Warriors. What was even more troubling was their most recent point total of 89 points despite shooting 36.7% from the field. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined for just 26 points and the Pelicans will be eager to head back home following the road stand and play in front of their home fans.

A massive bright spot in their season has been the emergence of second-year player Jordan Hawkins as a reliable scorer for this squad. He was typically a spot-up three-point shooter off the bench last year and we always knew he could catch fire if he watched just a few shots go in. Through these first five games, he’s averaging 16.2 PPG and has shot at least 50% from three in three of those games. Look for him to continue being a spark plug for them on offense to add to Williamson’s and Ingram’s games.

Final Pacers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers are listed as the betting favorites for just the third time this season and they’ve gone 1-1 so far when that’s the case. The Pelicans are 0-1 as the underdogs and they’ve gone just 1-4 overall ATS on the season. The Pelicans have also been struggling to score the ball with their playmakers, but don’t be surprised if it’s only a matter of time before they heat up and find their scoring rhythm.

The Pelicans will be sporting the bigger lineup during this contest and they’ll need to be consistent on the glass in order to have a chance against Indiana. The Pacers were also one of the best teams last season in fast break situations while the Pelicans tend to find most of their success through their half-court set pieces.

Last win was massive for the confidence of the Pacers as they believe they can now beat any team with the energy of their home crowd behind them. I expect Tyrese Haliburton to have a great next couple of games as the Pacers manage to capitalize on the Pelicans’ scoring drought and cover the spread with a high total in this game.

Final Pacers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -4.5 (-108)