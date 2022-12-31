By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers came away victorious against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. During the game, Allen Lazard went viral for one of the coldest taunts of the year. However, he wasn’t a fan of the fine that came with it.

The NFL fined Lazard nearly $11,000 on Friday, as first reported by Pro Football Talk. The Packers receiver was not flagged for the taunt on the play, but it didn’t matter to the league.

Lazard made a highlight-reel block on three Dolphins players during a fourth-quarter run play on Sunday. As the play continued, the wide receiver pointed and counted each player he blocked.

Lazard revealed he plans to appeal the fine while speaking with Sports Illustrated writer Bill Huber. He also took the opportunity to rip into the decision to take money from his pockets.

“I think it doesn’t make sense to highlight a play and to use it on your social-media platforms to give it more attention but also to have a negative connotation. It’s very contradictory,” Lazard said.

The Packers receiver is not the first player hit with a fine for pointing and counting. Eagles receiver AJ Brown received the same fine for pointing at defenders who tried to prevent him from scoring in Week 8.

Many could argue this fine is another example of the NFL being too strict on taunting. Especially given the fact that Lazard never got into the face of the players he pointed at.

Lazard will have to move past this and focus on two huge games coming up. The Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday before hosting the Detroit Lions next week to potentially close out the season.