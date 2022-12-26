By Steve Silverman · 4 min read

Better late than never for the Green Bay Packers. The perennial playoff team has dominated the NFC North for years, but that has not been the case this season.

Just a few weeks ago, Green Bay was struggling along with a 4-8 record and seemingly on the road to oblivion. However, after their 26-20 road triumph over the Miami Dolphins, the Packers are 7-8 and have a legitimate chance at earning a spot in the NFC playoffs.

If the Packers can win their last two games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions — both at home on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field — their 9-8 record will be enough to get them in the playoffs if the Washington Commanders (one loss) or New York Giants (two losses) stumble in the final two weeks of the season. IIf either of those things happen, Green Bay can earn a spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Packers Studs

Linebacker Preston Smith

The Packers defense came to play in this game, especially in the second half. The Packers finally took control of the game in the fourth quarter when they intercepted Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on 3 consecutive possessions.

Smith played a huge role in this game for the Packers, as he has in their current 3-game winning streak. Smith sacked Tagovailoa once, had 5 solo tackles and he also registered 2 quarterback hits.

Smith has taken on a key role in the Green Bay defense, and he has 8.5 sacks for the season. He also had 2.0 sacks in their Week 15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and he has 5 sacks in the Packers’ last 5 games.

The linebacker has shown the speed to make key plays sideline to sideline, and the Green Bay coaching staff is counting on him to continue on his current roll in the final two games of the regular season.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander

The Dolphins hit Packers with big pass plays in the first half in Week 16 of their meeting, but the Green Bay defense was dominant in the second half as Miami was unable to score in the final 30 minutes.

Alexander came up with a huge interception early in the fourth quarter, as he backed off wideout Tyreek Hill and jumped on a Tagovailoa pass. Alexander returned it 23 yards to the Miami 14-yard line, giving the Packers the opportunity to break a 20-20 tie and take the lead.

While they were unable to score a touchdown, the subsequent Mason Crosby field goal gave Green Bay a 23-20 lead that it would not relinquish.

Alexander had 4 tackles and 1 pass defensed in addition to his game-changing interception.

Placekicker Mason Crosby

The Packers offense was not operating at peak efficiency, and when the team was able to force multiple takeaways in the second half, they needed their veteran kicker to take advantage of the situation.

Crosby was 4-of-4 on his field goal attempts, and he also made both of his extra point attempts. Crosby’s field goals were good from 36, 46, 28 and 26 yards.

Crosby has made 20-of-23 FG attempts this season and he has scored 91 points for the Packers.

Packers Duds

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had his moments against the Dolphins, but he is a far cry from the dominant quarterback he has been throughout the majority of his career.

He continues to miss open receivers and he has thrown interceptions that have put his team in a hole. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception against the Dolphins.

Rodgers had a bad miss on a 4th-and-1 play in the second quarter in which he overthrew wide receiver Christian Watson from the Miami 37 on a play that should have resulted in a touchdown.

He also threw a 4th quarter interception that could have hurt the Packers, but Alexander saved him by registering his own interception on the next play.

Running back Aaron Jones

Jones had just 6 carries for 25 yards and he also caught 2 passes for a mere 9 yards. For some reason, the Packers went away from Jones and fellow running back A.J. Dillon even though the running attack is one of the strengths of the team.

The Packers need to get Jones the ball more in the final two weeks of the season. Rodgers is not having the impact that the team is used to seeing, so they must use Jones and Dillon more than they did against the Dolphins.