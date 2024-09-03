There are a lot of expectations for the second year of Jordan Love's takeover of the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback can certainly get them far like they did last season but it will be the depth of Matt LaFleur's squad that determines their success. Prior to their opener in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, they got big news regarding both Romeo Doubs and MarShawn Lloyd. Is it good or bad?

Let's start things off with Jordan Love's key weapon, Romeo Doubs. The Packers wide receiver was able to participate in Matt LaFleur's training while they were in Brazil. However, he was only a limited participant due to a hand injury. Crucially, that part of his body is very important because it determines whether he drops or fumbles a ball accidentally due to some pain. But, it sounds like he is slowly getting better. A big indicator of his injury recovery progress was his ability to stay on the field during their preparations for the Eagles, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“It was a contusion on my hand and taking some time to heal and it is a day-to-day process… I was able to function in practice the way I’m supposed to,” he declared.

Packers receive MarShawn Lloyd update before Eagles clash

Another big injury that the Packers have been dealing with involves their rookie running back. MarShawn Lloyd remains to be the only player who has not been able to participate in Matt LaFleur's practice. Instead, he was spotted on the stationary bike. He also could not bond with the other running backs during their preparations, unlike Emanuel Wilson who already got back after a hip injury.

One might think that the Packers' rusher experienced some pain or a setback because of this. However, Coach LaFleur noted that this was all part of their plan. In fact, he even said that this was what they were planning all along after two days of practice.

Meanwhile, Cooper Edgerrin who suffered a hip injury joined the linebackers during practice already. The same goes for Valentine Carrington who just got back from an injured hamstring. Despite these two being limited participants, they still took big strides in their recovery journey.