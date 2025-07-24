Jul 24, 2025 at 7:46 AM ET

Fans of the Green Bay Packers had high hopes for Jordan Love when the team drafted him as the 26th overall pick in 2020, envisioning him as the successor to Aaron Rodgers. Love, however, has yet to fully live up to his potential.

But all signs point to a breakout campaign for the 26-year-old quarterback as he enters his sixth year. He has led the Packers to back-to-back appearances in the playoffs since taking over after Rodgers' exit in 2023, and the momentum keeps building.

On Wednesday, the air was charged with optimism as Green Bay opened its training camp. Love was in high spirits as he spent time with fans outside the Ray Nitschke Field. The event, with children coming from different parts of Wisconsin to get their bicycles picked by the Packers, has been an honored tradition every training camp.

Fans expressed their support for Love and Green Bay ahead of the new season.

“And that is why it is called the ‘Dream Drive,'” said @JRToe3.

“A man of the people!” added @chooseliberty_.

“Keep proving the haters wrong and go get that Lombardi and MVP,” wrote @joelvmoran.

“How can you not love this guy and this franchise? Goosebumps!” commented @SheikYerbouti19.

“There isn’t another team in the NFL that connects with its fans on a heartfelt level the way that the Packers do,” posted @johnabeck69.

Last season, Love threw for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns. He steered the Packers to a 9-8 record and got booted out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

With more experience gained from the past seasons, Love is confident that they are “primed to take that next step.”

“It’s definitely time,” said Love in a report from Spectrum News 1's Dennis Krause. “That's the focus and the goal that we talk about every day. I’m trying to get better. I'm not trying to run back losing in the first round of the playoffs.”