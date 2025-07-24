The Green Bay Packers are turning back the clock in 2025, unveiling a bold new throwback uniform that honors a pivotal year in franchise history: 1923. Dubbed the “1923 Classic”, this alternate look celebrates the Packers' first season as a publicly owned franchise and draws deep inspiration from the early roots of one of the NFL’s most storied organizations.

Instead of the iconic green and gold, the new look features navy blue jerseys with gold numbers and stripes, paired with tan pants and navy socks. However, the most attention-grabbing detail is the faux-leather helmet. It's a hand-painted, brown shell designed to mimic the look of the leather helmets worn in the early 20th century, complete with airbrushed stitching. It marks the first time an NFL team has used this kind of artistic finish on a helmet.

The Packers have not yet announced the exact date the uniforms will be worn, only confirming it will happen during a home game at Lambeau Field this fall. NFL rules allow teams to wear alternate or throwback kits up to four times a year, and this design replaces previous alternates due to the league’s three-year cycle requirement.

The timing of the Packers' new threads is significant

Green Bay Packers running back James Starks (44) rushes for a touchdown in front of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Lambeau Field
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The timing of the uniform is historically significant. In 1923, the Packers, led by player-coach Curly Lambeau, finished 7-2-1 and placed third in the league. It was also their first season operating as a publicly owned team, a defining aspect of the franchise's identity.

“This season, we return to our roots,” quarterback Jordan Love said in the team's unveiling video. “Our classics, torn from the pages of time… engineered for our legends in the making.”

The throwback design also pays homage to a time before green and gold were staples. In the 1920s and early '30s, blue and gold were the primary colors, making this new alternate not only a tribute but a direct visual callback to the franchise’s humble beginnings.

