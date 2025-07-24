The Green Bay Packers announced $432.6 million in national revenue for the 2024 fiscal year, marking another financial milestone as the team continues training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The report was shared by team president Mark Murphy, who is preparing to retire after more than 18 years in the role.

Murphy, speaking with ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, reflected on the league’s explosive revenue growth during his tenure.

“I continue to be amazed by the popularity of the NFL and by the league office's ability to generate revenue,” Murphy said. “It's impressive.”

When Murphy took over as Packers president in 2007, the franchise’s financial report showed $138 million in total revenue. The nearly $300 million increase since then highlights the NFL’s rising media rights deals and the league’s expansion into streaming platforms.

“That's mostly the growth in the national TV deals,” Murphy said. “The league has it so they're trying to grow at about a 7% growth rate annually. And then the other thing I think the league's done a good job of is moving more towards streaming, but still a vast majority of our national revenue is coming from broadcast television.”

As the NFL’s only publicly owned team, the Packers are required to disclose their finances annually, offering a rare look into league-wide revenue-sharing. National revenue now accounts for roughly 60% of the Packers’ total earnings.

Packers strengthen financial reserves amid continued investment in Lambeau upgrades

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) hands the football off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.
Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Murphy, along with chief financial officer Maureen Smith and treasurer Karl Schmidt, reported that the Packers' profit from operations climbed from $60.1 million to $83.7 million. Local revenue also rose, reaching $286.4 million — up from $251.8 million the prior year — boosted by the team hosting a ninth regular-season home game under the NFL’s 17-game schedule.

The organization’s corporate reserve fund now stands at $579 million, up from $536 million. During Murphy’s time leading the franchise, the Packers have funneled approximately $675 million into upgrades at Lambeau Field and surrounding team facilities. A renovated locker room was among the latest improvements unveiled this week.

Because the Packers are owned by over half a million shareholders, they do not rely on private equity or minority stake sales to raise funds, unlike other NFL teams. The team states that 5,204,615 shares are held by 539,029 shareholders, with no dividends paid and no single person allowed to hold more than 200,000 shares.

“We don't have a deep-pocketed wealthy owner, so that's one of the things we've tried to do over the years is to build up the corporate reserve fund,” Murphy said. “I think it's especially important now with other teams' ability to sell minority shares as well as private equity up to 10% of their value.”

On the field, the Packers went 11-6 during the 2024 season and reached the NFC Divisional round, where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions across 15 games, posting a 63.1% completion rate and a 96.7 passer rating.

More Green Bay Packers News
Green Bay Packers running back James Starks leaves San Francisco 49ers Tramaine Brock in the dirt Dec. 5, 2010. It was Starks' first game with the Packers.
Packers unveil 1923-inspired throwback uniformsEvan Dammarell ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) participates in the team's minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field.
Jordan Love shares wholesome moment with Packers fans at training campPaolo Mariano ·
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur’s presser rudely interrupted by loud emergency alertsJosh Davis ·
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (22) catches a pass during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Matthew Golden’s wheels on full display to start training campMike Gianakos ·
Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness (90) waits in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
1 surprising Green Bay Packers player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Packers new alternate jerseys get leaked by Dick’s Sporting GoodsMalik Brown ·