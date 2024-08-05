The Green Bay Packers are one of the most exciting teams in the NFC. Green Bay boasts one of the youngest teams in the NFL and they are absolutely brimming with potential heading into 2024. QB Jordan Love can finally breathe a sign of relief now that his starting right tackle is returning from injury.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Zach Tom will return to his familiar spot at right tackle during the team's next practice. Tom has sat out 11-on-11 drills thus far while he recovers from an offseason surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

During Tom's absence, the Packers have tried Andre Dillard, Kadeem Telfort, and Caleb Jones at right tackle.

“It's tough on the O-line right now,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Judging by LaFleur's comments, we're going to assume that none of those players performed as well as Zach Tom.

Tom notes that it was tough to not participate in Saturday's Family Night practice in front of 60,887 fans.

“Tonight was probably the toughest practice to miss, just not being out there,” Tom said after the practice. “It will be nice to get back out there next week.”

In other injury news, LaFleur noted that tight end Tucker Kraft will return to individual drills this week. Kraft also suffered a torn pectoral muscle this offseason, which he appears to have recovered from.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs gets crucial injury update after missing practice

The offensive line is not the only unit that has dealt with injuries thus far in Packers training camp.

The Packers conducted their annual Family Night practice on Saturday. Unfortunately, Josh Jacobs could not participate in 11-on-11 drills during the open session.

According to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, Jacobs is recovering from a minor groin issue. He is reportedly expected to return to practice tomorrow without any limitations.

If you ask Jacobs, he doesn't believe that he's even that injured. He proclaimed that he could play an NFL game on Thursday if need be.

“I wouldn’t call it an injury. It’s not really an injury, it’s more so just tweaked it a little bit,” Jacobs said on Thursday. “If we were to have a game today, I’d definitely be playing. Could have practiced today even.”

It is good to hear that Jacobs is on the path to being healthy again. He is one of the team's biggest acquisitions of the offseason and could add some consistency to the team's rushing attack.