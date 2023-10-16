Injuries have been problematic for Aaron Jones so far in 2023. The star running back missed the Green Bay Packers' most recent game due to a hamstring injury. Jones returned to practice on Monday though, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Hamstring injuries always feature the potential to linger. It's difficult to predict a strict timeline for those kind of ailments. Jones' presence at Green Bay's practice is a good sign without question, however.

Aaron Jones' 2023 season

The Packers are in a state of transition. Jordan Love has performed fairly well in his first season as the Packers' starting QB. He's still developing his game and has had some questionable moments, but Love looks like a quality quarterback overall.

Still, losing Aaron Rodgers was destined to change the dynamic of this Green Bay squad. The Packers currently hold a 2-3 record heading into Week 7.

Jones is a key veteran who can lead the Packers. If Green Bay wants to surprise the NFL and reach the playoffs, Jones must be on the field. He has only appeared in two games so far in 2023 though.

In those contests, Jones has rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. The production simply hasn't been there, and one has to imagine his injury concerns have played a role.

Perhaps the recent bye week will help Jones move on from his previous injury concerns.

Packers: Week 7 game

The Packers are set to play a struggling Denver Broncos team in Week 7. Although Green Bay has endured ups and downs, the Broncos are just 1-5 in 2023. This is a game the Packers need to win.

Aaron Jones' status will be important to monitor. Green Bay's odds of avoiding the upset will surely increase if Jones is able to play. Whether Jones is active or not, though, the Packers will expect to take care of business.