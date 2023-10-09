The Green Bay Packers are looking to climb back over the .500 mark with a victory on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, they received a major injury update on star running back Aaron Jones before the game.

The Packers and Raiders are both dealing with various injury questions heading into Monday Night Football. WR Davante Adams is expected to be active for the Raiders, while CB Jaire Alexander is also expected to suit up for the Packers.

Jones' status is in question though. So this begs the question: Is Aaron Jones playing tonight vs. the Raiders?

Packers: Is Aaron Jones playing vs. Raiders?

Aaron Jones is listed as questionable for the game. It appears that he will be a gametime decision. His chances of playing don't look good at the moment though, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“RB Aaron Jones’ status for tonight remains up in the air, and at this point, it sounds unlikely he’ll go. He returned last week after missing two games and made the trip to Vegas. But he was limited in practice all week and isn’t 100%,” Pelissero reported.

It is important to note that Jones has not officially been ruled out as of this story's publication. There's still an outside chance he ends up playing on Monday night.

The Packers have AJ Dillon as a formidable backup. He's been fairly inconsistent though. If Jones misses this contest, Green Bay will need Jordan Love and the passing attack to perform especially well, while a superb effort from the defense would also be necessary.

As for the question of is Aaron Jones playing tonight vs. the Raiders, the answer is probably not. But nothing is official yet.