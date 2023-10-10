The Green Bay Packers slipped down to a three-loss record after they faced the Las Vegas Raiders. Maxx Crosby, Divine Deablo, and the entire secondary squad of Josh McDaniels ensured that life would be difficult for Jordan Love. The quarterback's time in the pocket was absolute hell as he could not decide who to pass the ball to. A big reason for this was that Aaron Jones was notably absent from the rotation.

Jordan Love took immediate accountability after they lost to the Raiders, via Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation.

“Obviously, we miss Aaron Jones not being out there, but that's not an excuse. We have to find a way to go win,” the Packers quarterback said.

Love only threw 182 passing yards throughout the whole game. His completion rate was also subpar as he only darted 16 of his 30 attempted passes. A lot of fear can be seen in his eyes while trying to find the Packers' weapons. This led to a lot of indecision and three interceptions which did not look good.

Josh McDaniels had the Packers offense all figured out which is why Maxx Crosby and Co. had a great night hunting for the quarterback. The solution that Green Bay came up with was to give the ball to AJ Dillon who rushed for 20 carries and 76 yards.

Love also gave Dillon his flowers for his effort on offense, “I think AJ had a great game tonight. … PT stepped up. We just got to find a way to win.”

They still have a shot to equalize their win and loss totals next week. Will they be able to pull off a win against the Denver Broncos?