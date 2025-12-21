The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears played an overtime classic on Saturday night, with the Bears taking away the 22-16 win. However, the game may have gone differently if Packers star quarterback Jordan Love hadn't gotten knocked out of the game in the first quarter with a concussion. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says it's just part of the game, but at least one of his players doesn't seem to agree.

“Matt LaFleur took no issue with Austin Booker’s hit that left Jordan Love with a concussion, though he said he’d need to see film,” USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood reported after the game. “LaFleur’s wasn’t surprised seeing play live that he lost his QB: ‘I just know, when a guy gets hit in the head, I was prepared for the worst.'”

While LaFleur took the high road about the hit that seemed clean to most viewers, Love's offensive lineman, Aaron Banks, isn't so sure.

“What's the flag that they called on that, roughing the passer?” Banks asked after the game, per Wood. “I just don't get how guys get kicked out of games for taunting, but if you hit a quarterback late in the head, that should get the same treatment as something as simple as taunting. I think it has to be reevaluated. I think that's ridiculous.”

Love's backup, Malik Willis, came in and did an admirable job in relief, throwing for 121 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions on an incredibly windy night in the Windy City. He also ran for 44 yards and led his team to a 16-6 lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Now, though, Packers fans and players alike will wait to hear more about Love's status for the last two games of the regular season and possibly the playoffs.