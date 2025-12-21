The Green Bay Packers fell to 9-5-1 on the season after suffering a wild 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. Green Bay had to play much of that contest without Jordan Love, as he was knocked out of the game with a head injury. On Sunday, Matt LaFleur shared an inspiring update about the star quarterback.

LaFleur confirmed that Love is currently in concussion protocol, according to Packers reporter Weston Hodkiewicz. The 46-year-old head coach claimed that he has not yet spoken with his quarterback, but did admit that Love appears to be doing better on Sunday.

“Matt LaFleur confirms Jordan Love is in the concussion protocol: ‘That's a process that takes multiple days to get through.' LaFleur hasn't talked to Love today, but ‘sounds like he's doing better' based on conversations he's had.”

Article Continues Below

When Love, who is 27 years old, left the game, the Packers turned to backup Malik Willis. The former third-round pick showed flashes of potential, as he kept Green Bay in the contest against a tough Bears team.

Jordan Love had recorded 77 passing yards while completing 61.5% of his pass attempts against the Bears. Meanwhile, Willis finished with 121 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, and a touchdown pass with a 81.8% completion percentage.

The Packers will closely monitor Love throughout the week leading up to the Week 17 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. If the five-year veteran is unable to play, then it would be his first missed game of the season, which would mean Malik Willis would get his first start for Green Bay this year.