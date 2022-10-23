Packers hit with worrying Allen Lazard, Rashan Gary injuries

The Green Bay Packers were struggling in all facets of the game against the Washington Commanders, and to make matters worse the team picked up a pair of key injuries on both sides of the ball. According to Lily Zhao, star wide receiver Allen Lazard and premier defensive lineman Rashan Gary are considered questionable to return after suffering injuries vs. the Commanders.

Per Zhao, Lazard sustained a shoulder injury during the contest. Prior to exiting, he had been the Packers’ leading receiver with six catches for 55 yards. He was targeted seven times in the game by Aaron Rodgers.

As for Gary, the star lineman is being evaluated for a concussion. Gary was seen jogging into the locker room after he was slow to get up following a play.

Losing Lazard would be a major blow for the offense, which has struggled massively through the air. Rodgers and his new crop of young receivers have not been on the same page, which could be seen after a big drop from Romeo Doubs on Sunday. Apart from Lazard and running back Aaron Jones, no Packers player had more than two receptions.

While the pass defense played well against Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders, the rushing defense was porous, surrendering 157 yards on the ground. Losing Gary would not help in that regard, and fans will be hoping that the head injury isn’t too serious for the 24-year-old. Gary had six sacks in as many games heading into Week 7, enjoying a strong start to the year.