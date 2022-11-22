Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 sporting a lackluster 4-7 record. But Aaron Rodgers is doing all he can to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers’ QB joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics, including Green Bay’s important upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Its the NFL, anybody can beat anybody any week,” Rodgers said. “There’s always upsets… so I don’t think we go in thinking we got no chance. We go in with confidence and the urgency necessary for a team that’s in our position, that knows we got to string some wins together to get back in this thing. Prime time Sunday Night Football, we’ve always put some pretty good performances forward on those. We are going to be expecting the same when we go to Philly.”

The Packers have their backs against the wall without question. But they are one hot streak away from climbing back into contention. With Aaron Rodgers leading the charge, anything is possible.

Rodgers believes the Packers can end the season on a winning streak, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“If we play up to our potential, we can win our last six games,” Rodgers previously said.

Aaron Rodgers will continue doing everything he can to lead the Packers to victories. But their looming matchup against an extremely talented Eagles team will prove to be a challenge.

Green Bay could find a crucial boost of momentum with an upset win over the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.