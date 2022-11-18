Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After everyone thought that the Green Bay Packers have turned a corner and are ready to climb the NFL standings, Aaron Rodgers and co. were back to their usual struggles in Week 11.

In their Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tennessee Titans, the Packers’ offense led by Rodgers really struggled. Looking at the stats, one would assume that the veteran QB had an average game with 24-of-39 pass completion for 227 yards and two touchdowns–all without an interception.

However, what the numbers don’t show is Rodgers missing wide-open receivers. He also went 8-for-16 in the fourth quarter, with his longest pass being a 28-yard throw to Randall Cobb.

The 38-year-old signal-caller didn’t deny his struggles, though, noting that he threw some “wobblers” and “didn’t have the same type of consistent grip” like he used to.

“I’ve got to throw the ball better than I did tonight,” Rodgers said of his performance, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Packers dropped to 4-7 on the season with the loss, putting their playoff hopes in peril. With just six games left this 2022, time is running out for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to turn things around.

If Green Bay wants to make it out of the division, Rodgers and the rest of the team can no longer afford to make the same mistakes they did on Thursday and for the most part of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Rodgers can recover and show the usual clutch magic he had in previous years, and all eyes will certainly be on him and Green Bay as he attempts to salvage their year.