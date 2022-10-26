Aaron Rodgers’ cryptic Packers comments draw surprising Sammy Watkins’ take

Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers previously made cryptic comments that raised eyebrows. However, wide receiver Sammy Watkins did not seem to mind what Rodgers had to say, per Matt Schneidman.

“If you’re not performing or executing … then I’m with Aaron. If I’m not playing well and I’m freaking up and busting plays, get me out of the game because that’s not helping the team,” Watkins said.

Aaron Rodgers’ previously made extremely blunt comments in reference to Packers’ players performances on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing,” Rodgers said. “Gotta start cutting some reps.”

This drew the ire of many people around the NFL world, including former Packers receiver Greg Jennings.

“You can’t do this,” Jennings said. “You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors.”

The Packers are just 3-4 on the season. Aaron Rodgers has yet to hit his stride and the team as a whole hasn’t played well. Rodgers’ statement was questionable given his status. As a leader of the team, one would imagine he would take a different approach when discussing matters such as this publicly.

Nevertheless, Sammy Watkins admitted that he is “with Aaron.” Watkins and Rodgers want players on the field who are going to help the team win games.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will face an immense challenge in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Green Bay will try to upset the odds on the road in Buffalo.