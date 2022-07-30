Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers.

But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room could be in a better position than most people think. Recently on Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, Rodgers spoke about the current status of his receivers.

He said, “I like the guys that we got. Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it’s a matter of who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays.”

Over the past few seasons, Adams was the primary target for Rodgers. During last season, Adams recorded 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now, all of this production will be distributed among the Packers’ current receiving group.

Now with the wide receiver one duties being up for grabs, Rodgers believes that Allen Lazard could be the one to fill that position. When talking about Lazard, Rodgers had nothing but good things to say.

He stated, “Obviously, Allen Lazard is going to step into the No. 1 role, and I think it’s going to be a very seamless transition for him as a primary blocker and kind of a niche guy for us, to get an opportunity to get more throws, be No. 1 in the progression more often.”

Lazard is coming off of a 2021 season where he recorded 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. If he and Rodgers have built a steady connection, he’ll see career-highs across the board.

The Packers have also added several young receivers to their core. They added two new pass-catchers in this year’s draft; Christian Watson out of North Dakota St, and Reomo Doubs out of Nevada.

Both of these rookies showed solid qualities during their time in college and have the potential to become legitimate receiving options in the NFL.

In his four seasons at Nevada, Doubs recorded 225 receptions for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Rodgers, who has been known to not always target rookie receivers heavily, spoke at length about Doubs. He said, “Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp. He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays that he’s made. I like the approach.” If Doubs can continue to make his presence felt, he could rise up the depth chart. The fourth-round pick could become an every-down player in this offense.

Fellow rookie Watson has not been able to make his presence felt just yet. The former North Dakota State receiver is still trying to come back from the physically unable to perform list.

The Packers also boast several proven receivers in newly-signed Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. Amari Rodgers will also be another year deeper, with more experience under his belt.

While many are hesitant to set expectations on this Packers receiving room, Aaron Rodgers has some confidence in his group.