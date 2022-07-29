The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 training camp started off on the wrong foot, when Sammy Watkins was placed on the NFI list. Already lacking in wide receiver depth, the team didn’t need another blow to their offensive core. Watkins’ long injury list only served make fans worry more.

Thankfully, Watkins’ stint on the NFI list won’t last long. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Sammy Watkins’ hamstring injury has cleared up after missing the first day of camp. As a result, the wide receiver will be taken off the NFI list shortly after. (via Rob Demovsky)

Sounds like Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is ready to practice. LaFleur said the plan is to take him off the NFI list. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 29, 2022

The Packers’ wide receiver depth has taken a severe blow in the offseason. The most notable loss, of course, is star wide-out Davante Adams, who decided to join the Las Vegas Raiders. The other big departure from the team was Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who joined the Kansas City Chiefs a few days after Adams’ big move.

As a result, Aaron Rodgers will now have to rely on an amalgamation of young talents and grizzled veterans. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb will be the new heads of the table, and they will be joined by a couple of interesting young guns in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Watkins is some extra depth for the Packers in case one of their current receivers falters or gets injured.

With Aaron Rodgers’ retirement looming on the horizon, the Packers need to start the 2022 season on the right foot. Hopefully, most, if not all of their players are healthy and ready to roll from day one.